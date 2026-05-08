Southampton have been charged with a breach of EFL regulations after being accused of spying on a Middlesbrough training session ahead of the two clubs’ Championship play-off semi-final.

The incident had revived memories of an incident when the League issued a fine of £200,000 to Leeds for spying on a Derby training session before a match between the two clubs in January 2019.

The English Football League had received a complaint from Middlesbrough over allegations of unauthorised filming by someone connected to Southampton during a training session ahead of Saturday’s first leg at the Riverside Stadium.

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An EFL statement on Friday night read: “Southampton Football Club has today been charged with a breach of EFL Regulations, and the matter will be referred to an Independent Disciplinary Commission.

“This follows a request from the EFL for the club’s observations after a complaint from Middlesbrough relating to alleged unauthorised filming on private property ahead of the two clubs meeting in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final first leg.

“The charges relate to the following Regulations: EFL Regulation 3.4, which requires clubs to act towards each other with the utmost good faith; and EFL Regulation 127, which prohibits any club from observing, or attempting to observe, another club’s training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match between the two clubs.

“Under EFL Regulations, Southampton would ordinarily have 14 days to respond to the charges.

“However, given the nature of the matter, the EFL will ask the Independent Disciplinary Commission to shorten the response period and to list a hearing at the earliest opportunity.

“The League will make no further comment whilst proceedings are ongoing. ”

Saints responded to the EFL charge, saying: “Southampton Football Club acknowledges the statement issued by the EFL in relation to alleged breaches of EFL Regulations.

“We can confirm that we will be fully cooperating with the League throughout this process.

“Given the ongoing nature of the matter, the club is unable to comment any further at this time.”

Middlesbrough have been approached for comment.

Hull and Millwall met on Friday night in the other Championship semi-final, with the first leg being drawn 0-0.

Tigers boss Sergej Jakirovic said he was completely unaware of the ‘spygate’ story surrounding Southampton.

“Why do you need to spy? We played already,” Jakirovic said.

“I know everything about everything. What Middlesbrough will surprise (with?) He will put 14 players? What? Unbelievable. Really?”

Millwall manager Alex Neil said: “I would certainly comment on it if somebody from Hull was hiding in a tree videoing our training. Well, I might not have caught him yet!

“It doesn’t affect us, so I’m not going to get involved in that conversation.”

The alleged incident has revived memories of when the League issued a fine of £200,000 to Leeds for a breach of its ‘good faith’ regulations in 2019.

Then Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa sent a spy to the Derby training ground before a match between the two clubs.

Bielsa, who faced fierce criticism for his actions and responded by delivering a lengthy press briefing outlining his coaching methods, paid the fine out of his own pocket.