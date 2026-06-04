A huge fire engulfed 33 SUVs as emergency crews rushed to the scene at Southampton docks.

Locals were advised to keep their windows shut due to the significant smoke from the vehicles.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said 33 hybrid vehicles were involved, reportedly E5s from the Chinese brand Jaecoo – prices for which start from £27,505.

Ten fire engines tackled the blaze at the vehicle storage site, using jets, and aerial ladder and ground monitor.

Locals reported "explosions" in the area as plumes of black smoke rose into the air.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains a mystery.

One local told the Daily Echo: “It woke me up around 3.30am.

“After a while, I got up to find out what was causing so much noise and that’s when I saw the smoke.

“I called the fire service at around 4.20am and was told the incident had already been reported. The car horns and explosions were quite loud.

“By about 5.40am, it looked as though the fire had been put out. The smoke was very thick and had an acidic smell.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said: “Multiple crews were called at around 04:20am on 3 June to a fire at a vehicle storage compound in Southampton.

“Firefighters used jets, the aerial ladder platform and ground monitors to fight the fire which involved 33 hybrid vehicles.

“At the height of the incident there were 10 fire engines, two water carriers, an aerial ladder platform and support vehicles on site.

“Due to significant smoke in the area residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed.

“There were no reported injuries.”