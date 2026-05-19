The Saints admitted spying on a Boro training session prior to their victory in the Play-Off semi-finals

Southampton have been expelled from the Championship play-offs over the Spygate scandal - after the club admitted spying on Middlesbrough. Picture: Middlesbrough FC

By Asher McShane and Chay Quinn

Southampton have been expelled from the Championship play-off final over the Spygate scandal - after the club admitted spying on Middlesbrough.

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The Saints were set to face Hull City on Saturday in the Play-off final at Wembley, after beating Boro in the semi-final. But the EFL has now confirmed they have been booted out of the competition after breaking the rules by spying on their competition. The build-up to the game was marred by accusations against Southampton, with Boro making clear that they would continue to prepare for the Play-Off Final after their initial elimination. As a result, Middlesbrough will now face Hull in what is known as "football's richest game". Read More: Pep Guardiola 'to quit Man City' after winning 20 trophies in glittering decade at Etihad Stadium Read More: Arsenal beat Burnley in nervy 1-0 win that puts Gunners within touching distance of Premier League title

Boro will now face Hull City at Wembley for a place in the Premier League. Picture: Alamy

The winner will be promoted to the Premier League - and will receive an estimated £220 million for their participation in England's top-flight. An EFL statement read: “An Independent Disciplinary Commission has today expelled Southampton from the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs after the Club admitted to multiple breaches of EFL Regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other Clubs’ training. “In addition, the Club has received a four-point deduction that will be applied to the 2026/27 Championship table. “The effect of today’s order is that Middlesbrough are reinstated into the 2026 Play-Offs and will proceed to the Play-Off Final against Hull City. “The final remains scheduled for Saturday 23 May, with the kick-off time to be confirmed.”

Southampton eliminated Boro last week in the semi-finals, but have been expelled for three instances of spying. Picture: Getty