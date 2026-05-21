Southampton face fresh FA investigation after play-off expulsion as ‘Spygate’ scandal deepens
The Saints have been expelled from the Championship play-off final after admitting spying on a training session held by play-off semi-final opponents Middlesbrough
Southampton are now under investigation by the Football Association in relation to the ‘Spygate’ scandal.
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The FA is looking at whether charges should be brought, following on from a decision by an EFL independent disciplinary commission to expel Saints from the Championship play-offs and dock four points for next season.
An FA spokesperson said: “We will now investigate and won’t comment further until we have assessed the evidence.”
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Southampton admitted to spying on a training session held by play-off semi-final opponents Middlesbrough earlier this month, as well as one held by Oxford in December and an Ipswich session in April.
All three instances occurred following the appointment of Tonda Eckert as head coach in early December.
The club’s appeal against the sanction imposed by the commission was dismissed on Wednesday night, with Boro now replacing Saints in Saturday’s play-off final against Hull.