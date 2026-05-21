The Saints have been expelled from the Championship play-off final after admitting spying on a training session held by play-off semi-final opponents Middlesbrough

Southampton are now facing an facing an FA investigation over spying revelations. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Southampton are now under investigation by the Football Association in relation to the ‘Spygate’ scandal.

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The FA is looking at whether charges should be brought, following on from a decision by an EFL independent disciplinary commission to expel Saints from the Championship play-offs and dock four points for next season. An FA spokesperson said: “We will now investigate and won’t comment further until we have assessed the evidence.”

Southampton have been expelled from the Championship play-off final after the spying revelations. Picture: social media