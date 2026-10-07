Southampton manager Tonda Eckert. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Southampton boss Tonda Eckert has been handed a six week suspended ban and fined £28,000 over his role in the Spygate scandal, the Football Association has announced.

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Saints were kicked out of the Championship play-off final and docked four points this term having admitted three breaches of EFL regulations after being caught snooping on semi-final opponents Middlesbrough and two other teams. Eckert accepted full responsibility and was charged by the FA with three breaches of Rule E3.1 in relation to “misconduct”, which hung over Southampton and their manager heading into the new campaign. The German coach attended an FA hearing at the start of the international break and is able to continue his role against rivals Portsmouth this Sunday and beyond.

A statement from the governing body read: “Tonda Eckert subsequently admitted the charges, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed a six-week suspension from all football and football related activity, which is suspended until the end of the 2027/28 season, a £28,000 fine and a reprimand following a hearing. “The suspended sanction will come into effect in the event he is found to have committed a breach of Rules or Regulations by requesting, authorising, taking, or using information from any observation of the training of another club, in whatever guise that observation may take.” The punishment is likely to draw strong opinions from across the game, with Southampton saying in a statement “this now brings a conclusion to a regrettable period of our history”. The club, who sit 13th in the Championship, say “measures have been put in place to ensure that such errors in judgement never happen again at our club” and they are “excited to move forward together towards a bright future”.