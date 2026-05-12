The game between was halted over alleged "discriminatory remarks"

Southampton celebrate their late winner. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Southampton edged past Middlesbrough thanks to an extra-time winner in a controversy-filled play-off semi-final second leg.

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Shea Charles struck the fortuitous extra-time winner as the Saints ensured the "spygate" scandal will rumble on with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Middlesbrough. However, the game was marred by controversy with Southampton's Taylor Harwood-Bellis accused of "using discriminatory words" towards Boro's Luke Ayling. Referee Andy Madley stopped play during the first half when Ayling was yellow carded for a foul, but after an exchange with Harwood-Bellis, both managers were spoken to, and it is believed that Madley will report the incident. Sky Sports reporter Jonathan Oakes said: "There were words exchanged between Luke Ayling and Taylor Harwood-Bellis. "Ayling says the words that Harwood-Bellis used towards him were of a discriminatory nature, and other players around heard the comment as well." Read more: Tottenham move a point closer to safety despite dropping points at home to Leeds in frustrating draw Read more: Hull City secure play-off final spot with victory over Millwall

Referee Andy Madley has words wioth Head Coaches Kim Hellberg of Middlesbrough and Tonda Eckert of Southampton as tempers simmered. Picture: Getty

With a fiery contest edging towards a penalty shoot-out, midfielder Charles found the net with an attempted cross in the 116th minute to set up a Wembley showdown with Hull on Saturday, May 23. Boro arrived at St Mary’s feeling aggrieved after accusing Saints of snooping on a training session ahead of Saturday’s goalless first leg on Teesside. Riley McGree fired the visitors into an early lead but Ross Stewart headed Southampton level in first-half stoppage time to ultimately force an additional 30 minutes. On a tetchy evening, rival managers Kim Hellberg and Tonda Eckert had to be separated on the touchline in the first half following an apparent on-field complaint made by Middlesbrough defender Luke Ayling. Southampton began a pivotal day in the season by asking for time to conduct an internal review into the circumstances of "spygate" after being charged with breaching EFL regulations. With animosity in the air, Boro’s bus was pelted with projectiles as it arrived at the stadium, while travelling fans unveiled a banner ahead of kick-off reading "20 game cheating run" in reference to Saints being unbeaten in the Championship since January. Earlier on Tuesday, a statement from Southampton confirmed they had requested more time to conduct an internal review after they were charged with spying on Boro by the English Football League.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis of Southampton clashes with Luke Ayling. Picture: Getty

After being afforded time and space on the right wing, Boro full-back Callum Brittain delivered a low cross for midfielder McGree to spark pandemonium in the away end by sweeping a first-time finish into the bottom-left corner. Southampton should have levelled in the 12th minute but unmarked striker Stewart – recalled as part of three changes from the weekend – volleyed wide from six yards following Ryan Manning’s cross. Stewart later wanted a penalty for a shirt tug by Brittain before tempers flared in the technical areas after referee Andrew Madley called together Hellberg and Eckert following a conversation with Ayling. Southampton set up a tantalising second period by equalising a minute into added time. After Leo Scienza was fouled by Brittain, Manning’s volley from James Bree’s free-kick into the 18-yard box was parried into the air by Boro goalkeeper Sol Brynn, allowing Stewart to rise highest and nod home.

Middlesbrough's Dael Fry looks dejected after the game. Picture: Getty