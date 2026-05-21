Players spoke of their "anger, sadness and heartbreak" following the EFL's decision to expel them from Saturday's play-off final

By Alex Storey

Southampton stars have spoken of their "anger and sadness" in their first public statements since the club was kicked out of the Championship play-off final over the Spygate scandal.

The suspected "spy" in question pictured at Middlesbrough's training ground. Picture: X

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Saints were preparing to face Hull City in Saturday's final at Wembley, after beating Middlesbrough over two legs in the semi-final. But the club were dramatically booted out earlier this week after admitting to spying on Boro before the second leg was played at St Mary's Stadium. They were also handed a four point deduction for next season. Despite an appeal being lodged on Wednesday, the EFL confirmed its decision would stand. Addressing the scandal publicly for the first time, the club's player of the season Leo Scienza described it as "heartbreaking". Posting on Instagram, he wrote: "Disappointment, anger, sadness. It's difficult to find the right words for what we’re all feeling right now.

A general view of a private property sign at Rockliffe Park, Middlesbrough's Training Ground. Picture: Alamy

"What has happened over the last days is heartbreaking for the club, for every player in this dressing room, and above all for our supporters. A moment like this should never end the way it did." The Brazilian winger added: "I feel sorry for every football fan, as well as the players and supporters of Hull and Boro, who were caught up in all of this chaos too. "For me, the dream of playing in the Premier League was something I fought for with everything I had. That’s why this pain cuts so deep. "The hardest part is knowing how much our fans deserved this moment. You stood behind us all season with incredible passion, loyalty and belief. "Even in the toughest moments, you carried us forward. Thank you for staying with us through everything, you definitely deserved better."

Leo Scienza described the situation as heartbreaking. Picture: Getty

Former Japanese youth international Kuryu Matsuki also wrote: "It is difficult to put my feelings into words right now, but from the very beginning of the season, we set ourselves the goal of earning promotion to the Premier League, and every single day we fought together while supporting one another. "It is difficult to put my feelings into words right now, but from the very beginning of the season, we set ourselves the goal of earning promotion to the Premier League, and every single day we fought together while supporting one another. "And without a doubt, it was all of you - our fans and supporters - who stood by us until the very end and gave us the strength to keep moving forward. Thank you very much for everything." The scandal emerged when a figure with a camera was seen peeking out from behind a tree at Boro’s training ground earlier this month, and has reportedly left the future of some of Southampton's senior staff in doubt.

We have this evening been informed that the EFL’s League Arbitration Panel has upheld the sanctions imposed earlier this week. — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 20, 2026