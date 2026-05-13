Southampton await 'spygate' hearing after it emerged 'intern' culprit left paper trail near Middlesbrough training ground
Sanctioning powers range from a warning to expulsion if found guilty
Southampton are facing an anxious wait to learn the outcome of the "spygate" scandal which could cost them a place in the Championship play-off final.
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Saints completed a 2-1 aggregate victory over Middlesbrough in the semi-final on Tuesday night to set up a Wembley meeting with Hull on May 23.
However, the club faces an independent commission hearing after being charged by the EFL for allegedly spying on a Boro training session last week.
The timing of the hearing has not been confirmed and Southampton chief executive Phil Parsons issued a statement on Tuesday morning asking for adequate time to respond to the charges properly.
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🚨💣 | MAJOR BREAKING:— Boropolis (@Boropolis) May 13, 2026
Salt used his bank card on Thursday to buy a coffee at Rockliffe Hall Golf Club.
The apparent slip has given rise to the possibility of a paper trail across the country, with transactions close to the bases of other Championship clubs in the days prior to… https://t.co/bFJbcJiYEp pic.twitter.com/nUQh3loJ3J
In a fresh twist on Wednesday, a photo showing the alleged offender, named as William Salt, was published by the Mail Online showing him stood by a tree on the footpath at the edge of Boro's training ground while holding up his phone.
Salt is believed to be an intern member of manager Tonda Eckert's staff.
It is alleged that the staff member used his personal bank card to buy a coffee at a nearby golf club, which backs onto the training ground, and is owned by the club's chairman Steve Gibson.
The commission’s sanctioning powers range from a warning to expulsion. If a points penalty is recommended, the Premier League board can apply the sanction to next season’s table if the south-coast club are promoted.
Saints could be without Taylor Harwood-Bellis if they are given the all-clear to take on Hull after he allegedly made reference to Boro defender Luke Ayling’s stammer during the match.
Meanwhile, Southampton are preparing as normal for the play-off final and are set to put tickets on sale from Thursday morning.
The club have also launched a play-off final merchandise range, offering fans the chance to pre-order items from flags to beer steins and scarves to bucket hats.
Saints owner Dragan Solak attended Tuesday’s match, and it is understood he spent Wednesday in meetings with other club officials.
Boro players were travelling north on Wednesday and will go in for a debrief on Thursday.