Sanctioning powers range from a warning to expulsion if found guilty

Southampton beat Middlesbrough 2-1. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Southampton are facing an anxious wait to learn the outcome of the "spygate" scandal which could cost them a place in the Championship play-off final.

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🚨💣 | MAJOR BREAKING:



Salt used his bank card on Thursday to buy a coffee at Rockliffe Hall Golf Club.



The apparent slip has given rise to the possibility of a paper trail across the country, with transactions close to the bases of other Championship clubs in the days prior to… https://t.co/bFJbcJiYEp pic.twitter.com/nUQh3loJ3J — Boropolis (@Boropolis) May 13, 2026

In a fresh twist on Wednesday, a photo showing the alleged offender, named as William Salt, was published by the Mail Online showing him stood by a tree on the footpath at the edge of Boro's training ground while holding up his phone. Salt is believed to be an intern member of manager Tonda Eckert's staff. It is alleged that the staff member used his personal bank card to buy a coffee at a nearby golf club, which backs onto the training ground, and is owned by the club's chairman Steve Gibson. The commission’s sanctioning powers range from a warning to expulsion. If a points penalty is recommended, the Premier League board can apply the sanction to next season’s table if the south-coast club are promoted. Saints could be without Taylor Harwood-Bellis if they are given the all-clear to take on Hull after he allegedly made reference to Boro defender Luke Ayling’s stammer during the match.