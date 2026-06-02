Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has apologised for orchestrating the ‘Spygate’ scandal and admitted he is responsible for “everything that has happened”.

Saints were thrown out of the Championship play-offs last month after admitting to sending a young intern to spy on a Middlesbrough training session.

The EFL said the south-coast club were found guilty of a “deplorable” act of putting pressure on the junior member of staff to spy on Boro.

In a damning verdict, the governing body said Southampton boss Eckert authorised the spying.

The German has now put out a lengthy video statement on club media, which began: “I will try to be as honest and clear as I can be.

“For everything that has happened, I do want to apologise and I hold my hand up because as head coach I am responsible.

“I am responsible for everything that has happened at this football club.”

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