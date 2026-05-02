Two teenagers are in hospital with knife wounds following a brawl involving 30 young people on Southend High Street in Essex, police said.

According to Essex Police, officers were called to the area around 7.50pm on Friday evening, where a “large-scale fight” was taking place.

Police said weapons were seen and used during the incident, with the two injured teenagers receiving treatment in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers remain at the scene as they work to restore order, with dispersal orders granting extra police powers in place for Southend High Street, Queensway through to Hamlet Court Road and the seafront.

Read More: Two pilots killed in Southend Airport crash which claimed four lives named

Read More: Six arrested as ‘disorder’ erupts in Southend-on-Sea