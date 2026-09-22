Untreated sewage was poured into Swalecliffe Brook in Whitstable from a nearby wastewater pumping station, with 70 dead fish, including eels, discovered in August 2021

Southern Water have been fined £2.4m over a string of sewage discharge incidents across Kent. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Southern Water has been handed another multimillion-pound fine over sewage pollution in Kent just months after it was ordered to pay £7 million for illegally dumping off the county’s coast.

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The water company was fined £2.4 million at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday for harming the environment around Faversham and Whitstable between 2019 and 2021. Untreated sewage poured into Swalecliffe Brook in Whitstable from a nearby wastewater pumping station where investigators found around 70 dead fish, including eels, in August 2021. Later that month further illegal dumping prompted Canterbury City Council to put up signs along Tankerton and Herne Bay beaches to warn against swimming for nearly a week after the incident because of the water quality. The waste dumping also hit nearby waters in Whitstable Harbour which is a designated shellfishery, regulator the Environment Agency (EA) said. Read more: Causing a stink: Danny Dyer, his daughter Dani and Becky Hill join forces at sewage protest Read more: Zara Larsson hints at cancelling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concert over Sudan war

Southern Water van - as the firm was fined £2.4m - on top of an earlier £7m fine, linked to a string of sewage discharge incidents across Kent. Picture: Alamy

The latest court sentencing comes after the firm was fined more than £7 million in July over sewage discharges at Margate and Broadstairs wastewater pumping stations between 2019 and 2021. The EA’s environment manager for Kent, Lindsay Faulkner, said: “The pollution and the disruption to local businesses, and people wanting to enjoy days out, could have been avoided if Southern Water managed operations better. “They didn’t have the checks in place to deal with problems. “Water companies must learn to identify and fix problems before the environment pays the price. We will continue to hold Southern Water to account.” Elsewhere, Southern Water was sentenced after people saw and smelled diesel in Swalecliffe Brook in July 2019.

A red flag with "SOUTHERN WATER CUT THE C**P" held by a protester at the SOS Whitstable protest about sewage releases into the sea by Southern Water. Picture: Alamy

It had leaked into the waterway and into the sea from a failed generator at the company’s local wastewater treatment plant, again sparking a warning to the public and their pets to stay out of the water during the summer holiday season. Other incidents included untreated sewage dumped into Faversham Creek across three days in March 2020 after another treatment station’s pumps stopped working, and Southern Water failed to report the initial circumstances of the issue to the regulator. Swalecliffe Brook was also hit on the same day with sewage carried into the sea, where EA officers discovered sewage and debris flowing under the main gates of the treatment plant over a grass verge into the water. The Environment Agency also said an “almost identical incident” took place in October 2020. On Monday, the company was fined £2,416,666.67 after pleading guilty to the five charges in April at Medway Magistrates’ Court, the regulator said.