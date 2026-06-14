Her work is said to have been crucial to the survival of several children following the attack in July 2024, including the seven-year-old daughter of the person who nominated her for the honour

People look at the floral tribute at the Atkinson arts centre in Southport after the attack. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A surgeon who treated children injured in the Southport knife attack has said she is “humbled” to be recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Vittoria Bucknall, a consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon at Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, receives a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to children and young people. Her work is said to have been crucial to the survival of several children following the attack in July 2024, including the seven-year-old daughter of the person who nominated her for the honour. Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Bebe King, six, were killed in the incident at a Taylor Swift dance workshop, while eight children and two adults were injured. Axel Rudakubana was jailed for a minimum of 52 years for the murders of the three girls and attempted murders of 10 other people. Read More: Hospital accused of ‘cover-up’ as 48 staff caught ‘snooping’ on Southport stabbing victims’ records Read More: Prince Williams calls yoga teacher who survived Southport attack 'brave' as they meet again at garden party

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on July 29, 2024. Picture: PA