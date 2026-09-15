Southport attack victims, survivors and families hit by 'completely unacceptable' data breach
The data breach was discovered during a review of digital systems
An urgent investigation has been launched after court files about victims, their families and survivors of the Southport attack were accessed without authorisation, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said.
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It is understood court staff accessed the files without approval and the data breach was discovered during a review of digital systems.
The information accessed for a limited number of people included sensitive and personal data, which is considered likely to result in a high risk to their rights and freedoms.
There is no evidence any personal data has been shared with third parties, but the incident has been referred to data watchdog the Information Commissioner’s Office.
An MoJ spokesperson said: “We are appalled that this happened and recognise the distress it will have caused victims, survivors, and their families.
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“We apologise to those affected – unauthorised access to court files is completely unacceptable.
“This is now being investigated urgently, and the Prime Minister has asked the Lord Chancellor to oversee this.
“All wrongdoing will be met with extremely firm action.”
The Prisons and Probation Service and the Courts and Tribunals Service are investigating, and anyone impacted is being notified directly.
Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine; Bebe King, six; and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on July 29 2024.
Eight other children, dance teacher Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes were injured in the attack.
The breach follows separate cases involving inappropriate or potentially inappropriate access to the medical records of those involved in the attack.
In May, a Liverpool hospital trust admitted that nearly 50 of its staff had inappropriately accessed the records of some victims treated at Aintree Hospital.
North West Ambulance Service later began investigating potential inappropriate access to patient records by some of its staff.