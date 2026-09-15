An urgent investigation has been launched after court files about victims, their families and survivors of the Southport attack were accessed without authorisation, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said.

It is understood court staff accessed the files without approval and the data breach was discovered during a review of digital systems.

The information accessed for a limited number of people included sensitive and personal data, which is considered likely to result in a high risk to their rights and freedoms.

There is no evidence any personal data has been shared with third parties, but the incident has been referred to data watchdog the Information Commissioner’s Office.

An MoJ spokesperson said: “We are appalled that this happened and recognise the distress it will have caused victims, survivors, and their families.

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