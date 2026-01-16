McKenzie Morgan, 18, from Cwmbran in South Wales, told friends of plans to target the concert in Cardiff on July 4 last year, and had a note targeting a dance school near his home

A would-be Southport copycat killer who wanted to attack a dance school and an Oasis reunion concert has been locked up for 14 months.

McKenzie Morgan, 18, from Cwmbran in South Wales, told friends of plans to target the concert in Cardiff on July 4 last year, and had a note targeting a dance school near his home. Axel Rudakubana, 18, was jailed for a minimum of 52 years last January for murdering three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town in July 2024, when he was aged 17. Morgan, who was also aged 17 at the time of the offences, had pleaded guilty to possessing a document useful for terrorism. Read more: UK to open Kyiv defence hub as it ramps up military, energy and troop support for Ukraine Read more: NHS doctor who called October 7 attack a 'humiliation for Israel' arrested for fourth time after 'expressing support for Hamas' On Friday, Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC sentenced him at the Old Bailey to 14 months in youth detention. Opening the facts, prosecutor Corinne Bramwell told how Morgan had praised the Southport attacker in Snapchat messages between April 7 and June 2.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Southport stabbings suspect Axel Rudakubana appearing via videolink during a preparatory hearing at Liverpool Crown Court. Picture: Elizabeth Cook/Alamy

He shared images of Rudakubana, saying that he wanted to engage in a similar terrorist-style attack and was trying to make the deadly poison ricin, the court was told. One of the people on Snapchat reported Morgan to police and he was also referred to children’s mental health services due to his mother’s concerns. He went on to tell a psychiatric nurse on June 2 that he wanted to hurt others and planned to commit a Rudakubana-style terrorist attack, Ms Bramwell said. Morgan said he had been researching bombs and poison and how to stab and kill people, having enjoyed watching terrorist attacks. The nurse disclosed the conversation to police and recommended an autism assessment. Later the same day, police arrested Morgan at his home in Cwmbran. Officers seized his electronic devices and mobile phones, on which a terrorist manual was found. Further examination revealed that last April, Morgan had sent a message asking “how to burn people’s faces”.

