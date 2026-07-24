The killer also "played the system" to get a move to Broadmoor, the Prison Officers' Association said

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Rudakubana. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The families of the three girls murdered by Southport killer Axel Rudakubana have accused him of trying to "manipulate the system" after he was moved from prison to a high-security psychiatric hospital.

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Broadmoor high security hospital near to Crowthorne in Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

But in response, the families of the three girls blasted the decision and have called for an urgent meeting with the "appropriate authorities". They said in a statement: "The three families we represent have been made aware of this development in the last 48 hours and it is safe to say that whilst this news would devastate them at any time, the fact that this has occurred as we approach the second anniversary in our view is another move by AR who would appear to be attempting, once again, to manipulate the system. "We have been given the barest of details and whilst we are supporting the families through this we are urgently seeking a meeting with the appropriate authorities to understand the situation before commenting further."

Floral tributes outside the Atkinson Art Centre Southport. Picture: Alamy

Secure psychiatric care can cost more than £300,000 a year per patient, compared with around £60,000 for a prisoner, Whitehall sources said. The Prison Officers' Association also accused the killer of "playing the system" in a bid to get moved. Chairman Mark Fairhurst said: "This vile offender has played the system and will now enjoy the freedoms that are afforded mentally unwell patients in secure psychiatric hospitals, including benefits that law abiding tax payers will fund. "My members will be placed at risk without the protections afforded to staff in prisons because he is now classed as a patient. "He should spend his entire sentence in a prison in solitary confinement. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those affected by his heinous crimes."

A prison van escorted by police arrives at The Queen Elizabeth II Law Courts in Liverpool during the trial. Picture: Getty

Broadmoor, in Berkshire, is the oldest of the UK’s three high-security hospitals and has held some of the UK’s most high-profile criminals, including Ronnie Kray and the Yorkshire Ripper serial killer, Peter Sutcliffe. Under the Mental Health Act, officials acting for the Justice Secretary have no choice but to accept the advice of clinical professionals to transfer prisoners to a secure facility. The Ministry of Justice spokesperson confirmed the move on Thursday after "rigorous security checks" were carried out. A spokesperson said: “The families of those murdered and injured in Southport will be in this country’s heart forever and our thoughts remain with them.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Southport stabbings suspect Axel Rudakubana. Picture: Alamy