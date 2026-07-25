Next Wednesday marks two years since he carried out the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 2024.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Southport stabbings suspect Axel Rudakubana, 18, appearing via videolink during a preparatory hearing at Liverpool Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A lawyer for the families of the children murdered by Axel Rudakubana has said he is concerned that the Southport killer is trying “to retraumatise the families from his cell” nearly two years on from the attack.

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Rudakubana, now 19, was given a life sentence for the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and the attempted murder of eight other children and two adults. Next Wednesday marks two years since he carried out the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 2024. Earlier this week, the Ministry of Justice confirmed that Rudakubana has been transferred from prison to the psychiatric facility Broadmoor Hospital. A spokesperson for the department stressed it does not alter the killer’s 52-year sentence. Read more: Families of Southport victims accuse Axel Rudakubana of 'manipulating the system' after killer's transfer to Broadmoor Read more: Southport killer Axel Rudakubana moved from Belmarsh prison to high-security psychiatric hospital

Broadmoor High Security Hospital in Crowthorne, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

Chris Walker, who is representing the three bereaved families, said: “It’s a deep concern of mine that this is a pattern starting to develop by him trying to retraumatise the families from his cell, and it’s a deep concern that this is going to occur every anniversary.” He also pointed out that there was “no suggestion” that Rudakubana was under any form of “psychosis” when he carried out the murders. The families were informed of the decision in a letter on July 22, but were not given details on why the transfer happened. Mr Walker said: “With the vacuum of information, the concern is that he’s manipulating the situation to his own benefit.” He added: “For it to come out the week before the anniversary seems coincidental to us. “Whether that’s been poorly handled by the Government, or whether it’s designed by him.”

Floral tributes are left for the victims of a deadly knife attack in Southport, northwest England, on July 31, 2024. Picture: PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images