Southport killer Axel Rudakubana charged with multiple assaults on prison staff
The southport killer was being held at HMP Belmarsh when the incident took place
Axel Rudakubana has been charged with multiple assaults on prison staff and a weapons offence while being held at HMP Belmarsh.
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The 19-year-old was charged with four separate counts on Friday, relating to incidents that took place over a six month period.
Charges against Rudakubana include two counts of assault on an emergency worker, attempted grievous bodily harm and unauthorised possession of an offensive weapon in prison.
Rudakubana murdered Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and injured eight other children and two adults during an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July 2024.
He was handed a life sentence in January 2025, before recently being moved to Broadmoor - a secure psychiatric hospital in Berkshire.
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The latest charges date back to October 2025 at Belmarsh, where Rudakubana was serving a life sentence with a minimum of 52 years behind bars.
Last week, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) confirmed Rudakubana had been transferred from HMP Belmarsh to Broadmoor, the high-security psychiatric hospital in Berkshire last week.
A spokesperson for the MoJ insisted the move would not alter the killer’s life sentence.
The latest charges against the teenager include:
- Assault on an emergency worker - 6 May 2025
- Attempted grievous bodily harm - 8 May 2025
- Unauthorised possession of an offensive weapon in prison - 26 June 2025
- Assault on an emergency worker - 28 October 2025
This week marks two years since he carried out the attack on the dance class on 29 July 2024.
Rudakubana will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link on Friday, 11 September.