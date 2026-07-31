Axel Rudakubana has been charged with multiple assaults on prison staff and a weapons offence while being held at HMP Belmarsh.

The 19-year-old was charged with four separate counts on Friday, relating to incidents that took place over a six month period.

Charges against Rudakubana include two counts of assault on an emergency worker, attempted grievous bodily harm and unauthorised possession of an offensive weapon in prison.

Rudakubana murdered Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and injured eight other children and two adults during an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July 2024.

He was handed a life sentence in January 2025, before recently being moved to Broadmoor - a secure psychiatric hospital in Berkshire.

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