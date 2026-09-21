Axel Rudakubana has been accused of grievous bodily harm and two other assaults of prison officers while serving a life sentence for murdering three children.

The incident occurred on May 8, 2025 at HMP Belmarsh, when the 20-year-old convicted killer allegedly threw the boiling mix through the hatch in his cell door, injuring a prison officer.

Rudakubana has also been charged with two separate assaults of prison officers, as well as possession of a knife or other offensive weapon while in prison.

He appeared at Magistrates' Court via video link from Broadmoor secure psychiatric hospital and spoke only to confirm that he could hear the chief magistrate and to state his name and date of birth.

Prosecutor Catherine Pattinson said the prison officer did not suffer any lasting injuries thanks to prompt medical attention.

Rudakubana was also accused of threatening to "soak" a female officer if she didn't give him a newspaper on May 6 last year, then threw an "unknown liquid" at her through the cell hatch.

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