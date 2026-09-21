Southport killer Axel Rudakubana 'threw boiling water mixed with sugar' at prison officer, court hears
Axel Rudakubana has been accused of grievous bodily harm and two other assaults of prison officers while serving a life sentence for murdering three children.
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The incident occurred on May 8, 2025 at HMP Belmarsh, when the 20-year-old convicted killer allegedly threw the boiling mix through the hatch in his cell door, injuring a prison officer.
Rudakubana has also been charged with two separate assaults of prison officers, as well as possession of a knife or other offensive weapon while in prison.
He appeared at Magistrates' Court via video link from Broadmoor secure psychiatric hospital and spoke only to confirm that he could hear the chief magistrate and to state his name and date of birth.
Prosecutor Catherine Pattinson said the prison officer did not suffer any lasting injuries thanks to prompt medical attention.
Rudakubana was also accused of threatening to "soak" a female officer if she didn't give him a newspaper on May 6 last year, then threw an "unknown liquid" at her through the cell hatch.
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On 28 October last year, Rudakubana also allegedly punched a male prison officer in the face.
Prosecutors said the the officer was trying to find out whether Rudakubana had taken his medication when he was attacked.
Meanwhile, the offensive weapon charge relates to sharpened stone shards that had seemingly been prised from the floor of the Rudakubana's cell.
"When questioned by a prison officer, he said that he was keeping them for self-defence," Pattinson told the court.
Rudakubana was not asked to enter pleas during the hearing and was remanded into custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 19 October.
He is currently serving a life sentence for his vicious attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport in July 2024, in which he murdered nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar, six-year-old Bebe King, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven.
Rudakubana was also convicted of the attempted murder of eight other children and two adults during the mass stabbing.