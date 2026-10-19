Southport killer Axel Rudakubana will return to court on Monday for allegedly throwing boiling water mixed with sugar at a prison officer.

Rudakubana, 20, is serving a life sentence for the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and the attempted murder of eight other children and two adults at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 2024.

On May 8 last year, it is alleged he lobbed the hot water through a hatch on his cell door at Belmarsh prison in south London.

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is also charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on May 6 and October 28 last year and possession of an offensive weapon in prison on June 26 last year.

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