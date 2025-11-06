Rudakubana’s family has this week been speaking for the first time since the teenager murdered Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine.

A mother hugs her child as they look at floral tributes for the victims of the deadly knife attack in Southport. Picture: Getty Images

By Henry Moore

The mother of Southport killer Axel Rudakubana has said she is “profoundly sorry” for the actions of her son, who murdered three girls at a dance party last July.

Speaking at the Southport Inquiry, Laetitia Muzayire said there are “no words that can ever be enough to express the grief and remorse for the children whose lives were taken or forever changed by our son's actions." Rudakubana’s family has this week been speaking for the first time since the teenager murdered Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. Speaking of Rudakubana’s victims, Ms Muzayire continued: "We think of them every single day, and we carry the weight of that loss in our hearts and our prayers. Read more: Southport Killer’s parents 'hid knives from him' and his brother feared he would kill a family member Read more: Southport killer Axel Rudakubana requested 'picture of a severed head'

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana (centre) covering his face as he appeared in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. Picture: Alamy

"I grieve deeply for my own son, but most of all for the innocent lives lost and the lives that have been devastated. "There are many things Alphonse and I wish we had done differently, anything that might have prevented this horrific event of 29 July 2014. "For our failure, we are profoundly sorry." It comes after Rudakubana’s father, Alphonse, apologised for lacking the “courage” to stop his son committing the murders. "I'm so desperately sorry for them and everyone else," he told the inquiry. "I cry for them all the time." He he said Rudakubana "turned to be a monster.” “So when I cry for him, I remember them, I cry for them. "I'm so ashamed I lost the courage to save the little angels and I'm so, so sorry." Alphonse Rudakubana admitted he thought the ricin seeds and chemistry equipment his son purchased online were because of his "interest in gardening" - despite never seeing him garden. In his statement, the killer’s father said he didn't "suspect that the items were in any way dangerous" until after the Southport stabbings.

Rudakubana's moether told the inquiry that she grieves "deeply for [her] own son, but most of all for the innocent lives lost and the lives that have been devastated.". Picture: Alamy