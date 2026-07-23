Southport killer Axel Rudakubana moved from Belmarsh prison to high-security psychiatric hospital
Rudakubana is serving life with a minimum term of 52 years for the murders of Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King and Alice da Silva Aguiar
Southport killer Axel Rudakubana has been moved from Belmarsh prison to Broadmoor high-security psychiatric hospital, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.
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The 19-year-old was transferred earlier this week after psychologists concluded he could not be safely managed in a prison environment.
Patients at Broadmoor are treated as patients rather than prisoners, although the Ministry of Justice said Rudakubana will remain detained and is unlikely ever to be released.
Rudakubana was assessed as fit to stand trial before being jailed in January 2025.
He is serving life with a minimum term of 52 years for the murders of Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine.
A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “The families of those murdered and injured in Southport will be in this country’s heart forever and our thoughts remain with them.
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“Any decision to transfer an offender is made following an independent, clinical assessment, under the Mental Health Act.
"Following rigorous security checks, the offender has been transferred to a high-security psychiatric unit, where he will remain until assessed fit to return to prison.
“Officials have approved this transfer, on behalf of ministers.
"This transfer does not change his sentence – which remains at 52 years – and of which he will serve every single day.”
Secure psychiatric care can cost more than £300,000 a year per patient, compared with around £60,000 for a prisoner, Whitehall sources have said.
Broadmoor, in Berkshire, is the oldest of the UK’s three high-security hospitals and has held some of the UK’s most high-profile criminals, including Ronnie Kray and serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, also known as the Yorkshire Ripper.
Under the Mental Health Act, officials acting for the Justice Secretary have no choice but to accept the advice of clinical professionals to transfer prisoners to a secure facility.
An offender in a secure hospital will be compelled to engage with treatment and to undertake therapies before any return to prison or release into the community.
Where offenders no longer require treatment in hospital, the Act allows a swift return to prison.