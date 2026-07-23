Southport killer Axel Rudakubana has been moved from Belmarsh prison to Broadmoor high-security psychiatric hospital, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.

The 19-year-old was transferred earlier this week after psychologists concluded he could not be safely managed in a prison environment.

Patients at Broadmoor are treated as patients rather than prisoners, although the Ministry of Justice said Rudakubana will remain detained and is unlikely ever to be released.

Rudakubana was assessed as fit to stand trial before being jailed in January 2025.

He is serving life with a minimum term of 52 years for the murders of Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “The families of those murdered and injured in Southport will be in this country’s heart forever and our thoughts remain with them.

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