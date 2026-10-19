Southport killer to face trial over claims he threw boiling sugar water at prison officer
Axel Rudakubana is charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to a male prison officer after allegedly lobbing the hot water through a hatch in his cell door at Belmarsh prison in south London.
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Southport killer Axel Rudakubana is facing trial next year for allegedly attacking a prison officer by throwing boiling water mixed with sugar.
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Rudakubana, 20, is serving a life sentence for the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and the attempted murder of eight other children and two adults at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in 2024.
On May 8 last year, it is alleged he lobbed the hot water through a hatch in his cell door at Belmarsh prison in south London.
On Monday, he appeared at the Old Bailey charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to a male prison officer.
He is also charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on May 6 and October 28 last year and possession of an offensive weapon in prison on June 26 last year.
Read More: Southport killer Axel Rudakubana 'threw boiling water mixed with sugar' at prison officer, court hears
Rudakubana appeared by videolink from Broadmoor hospital before Judge Mark Lucraft KC.
Wearing a grey and black hoodie and flanked by three hospital staff, the defendant spoke only to confirm his identity and was not asked to enter pleas to the charges.
Judge Lucraft set a provisional two-week trial from October 4 next year with a further review hearing on February 5.
It is alleged that two days before the hot water incident Rudakubana threatened to “soak” a female officer outside his cell if she did not pass him a newspaper and then threw liquid at her.
Rudakubana also allegedly punched a male officer who had challenged him on October 28.
In June last year, sharpened stone shards thought to have been prised from the floor of his cell were found stuck to the underside of a shelving unit, it is claimed.
The defendant was charged on July 28 and the case was sent to the Old Bailey.