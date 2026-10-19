Southport killer Axel Rudakubana is facing trial next year for allegedly attacking a prison officer by throwing boiling water mixed with sugar.

Rudakubana, 20, is serving a life sentence for the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and the attempted murder of eight other children and two adults at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in 2024.

On May 8 last year, it is alleged he lobbed the hot water through a hatch in his cell door at Belmarsh prison in south London.

On Monday, he appeared at the Old Bailey charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to a male prison officer.

He is also charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on May 6 and October 28 last year and possession of an offensive weapon in prison on June 26 last year.