Southport triple killer Axel Rudakubana is reportedly being given luxury perks in jail as bribes to behave. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Axel Rudakubana is reportedly being given luxury perks at one of Britain's most notorious high security jails as ‘bribes’ to behave after he allegedly threw boiling water over a prison officer.

Police launched an investigation after the Southport triple killer was accused of hurling scolding water over an officer at HMP Belmarsh in May. His regime has been raised from “basic” to “standard” following the alleged attack, according to The Sun. It means he is allowed more money to spend in the canteen and extra time away from his cell. The 19-year-old also has more access to workshops, the library and gym at high security facility, it has been claimed. “It is outrageous that they have raised him to standard. “They are basically bribing him to behave — by saying we’ll give you a telly and you can keep it if you don’t attack anyone. Read more: 'There's a crisis': Yvette Cooper brands prison safety a 'total disgrace' following Axel Rudakubana officer attack Read more: Southport killer Axel Rudakubana’s supervision was downgraded before ‘pre-planned attack’ on prison officer

The Southport triple killer is jailed in Belmarsh high security prison in southeast London. Picture: Alamy

“It makes his life a lot more comfortable and also means he can spend more on phone credit. “He will get a Freeview TV with about 25 channels and the DVD player, though his access to films will be limited. “Rudakubana is cock-a-hoop about the change but I doubt the officer who had liquid chucked in his face will be,” a source told The Sun. Police are still investigating Rudakubana’s prison officer assault, in which he allegedly boiled the water used in the attack using a kettle in his cell, before hurling the scolding water at a prison officer. It is claimed he targeted the prison officer through the hatch in the door of his cell, with the officer taken to hospital as a precaution. Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick said the alleged attack was the “third astonishing security failure at a top security prison”.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Southport stabbings suspect Axel Rudakubana, 18, appearing via videolink during a preparatory hearing at Liverpool Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

In a post on X, Mr Jenrick said: “Warning after warning has been ignored." "I personally raised security at HMP Belmarsh just last week," he continued in the post. “This is a full blown crisis. No more lengthy ‘reviews’ – the Justice Secretary needs to act NOW.” The incident was later confirmed by the Prison Service, with a statement insisting such behaviour would "not be tolerated". Rudakubana was arrested after his attack on a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in which he killed Elsie Stancombe, seven, six-year-old Bebe King and nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar. The teenager was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 52 years - one of the highest minimum terms on record. He also attacked eight other children and one of the instructors of the class, Leanne Lucas, as well as businessman John Hayes, who attempted to disarm him.

Flowers and tributes outside the Atkinson Art Centre Southport for victims Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven. Picture: Alamy