The family of one of the three girls killed in the Southport attack last year has criticised new police guidance that recommends forces share suspects’ ethnicity and nationality with the public.

The interim guidance by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the College of Policing comes after mounting pressure on police to increase transparency around the identity of offenders.

Police forces have been instructed to share suspects’ ethnicity and nationality with the public after authorities were accused of covering up offences carried out by asylum seekers, and in the wake of riots sparked by social media disinformation after the Southport murders.

In an interview Michael Weston King, the grandfather of Bebe King, who along with Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar was killed by Axel Rudakubana, said the ethnicity of serious crime suspects is “completely irrelevant”.

Disclosing the race and immigration status of high-profile suspects became official police guidance on Wednesday.

