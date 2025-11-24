A murder investigation has been launched after a 62-year-old was assaulted in Southwark, London, and died two days later in hospital.

Mr Burrows' family said he was a "funny, charismatic and loyal gentleman who had a heart of gold".

He died in hospital on Saturday, the Met Police said.

Michael Burrows, from Lambeth, was found with a head injury in Maddock Way, Southwark, at 13:15pm on Thursday.

The family statement said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear father, our hearts are forever broken. He was our rock. He showed commitment and strength to his family, a truly loving and devoted father and grandfather.

"He would always light up a room with his presence and will forever be loved and missed by his family and friends," they continued.

"We love you dad, may the angels watch over you."

Det Ch Insp David Whellams said Mr Burrows was victim to a "senseless and shocking act of violence".

"I know the concern this incident will cause in the community, and a dedicated homicide team is working to piece together the events of the evening," he said.

"If anyone saw, or has any information about the incident, then please come forward to police. We appreciate any information that you may have."

Anyone with information can contact the force on 101 quoting CAD 3227/20Nov.