The Republic of Cyprus (RoC) was established in 1960 through the Zurich-London Agreements concluded a year earlier.

Cypriots themselves were never included in the discussions leading to these agreements.

Archbishop Makarios was later called upon to sign an accord that had already been reached between the three guarantor powers—the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Greece.

The Sovereign British Areas (SBAs) were a provision of that agreement, which Makarios initially refused to endorse, expressing concerns over several aspects.

Nevertheless, he was eventually persuaded to sign, under pressure that remains unclear to this day.

Since then, there have been no official developments or substantial changes in the SBAs’ existence or their sovereign status.

The SBAs are a colonial remnant in Cyprus—an enduring vestige that poses a constant and elusive threat to the island while calling into question the true sovereignty of the RoC.

Major questions should have been raised, at least since 1974 (if not earlier), regarding their role in the island’s tensions and the eventual invasion.

They certainly did not act as a guarantor power in terms of de-escalation and have never been held accountable for their inaction.

The SBAs exist solely to serve British interests, as they have on multiple occasions—Iraq (2003), Libya (2011), Syria (2014–), and Gaza (2023–)—posing serious risks to the RoC without ever seeking permission or engaging in meaningful communication with Cypriot authorities.

Cyprus gains nothing from the continued existence of the SBAs, and this should be made clear.

Entrusting our security to others reflects weakness, a lack of self-sufficiency, and a disregard for our sovereignty.

Many will reasonably argue that, as a small state, we lack the resources to defend ourselves in a troubled region.

However, there is a significant difference between complete dependence on foreign forces and cooperation with them—and an even greater difference in hosting such forces a priori.

The RoC has an important role to play in the region, and that role is not to serve as a launchpad for NATO operations.

Keir Starmer gave the green light for the SBAs to be used only minutes after reassuring the President of the RoC that they would not be involved.

This demonstrates profound disrespect, crossing the boundaries of diplomatic protocol and raising life-threatening concerns.

Such actions prevent the RoC from fulfilling its potential as a platform for regional stability—an island where disputes are resolved, and vulnerable populations find safety.

Within this context, the RoC—and particularly its current government—cannot escape scrutiny for their responsibility in these developments.

President Christodoulides chose to side with Israel from the very first moments after October 23, 2023, and never questioned the involvement of the SBAs.

Today, he not only refuses to address their future but also openly promotes Cyprus as a candidate for NATO accession—a move that, dangerous and unrealistic as it is, would not only cement the permanent existence of the SBAs but also greatly expand their power and jurisdiction.

__________________

Andrianos Charalambous is a Doctoral Researcher in Political Science and a Parliamentary Associate.

