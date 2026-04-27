The company has announced plans to raise up to £350 million to capitalise on a booming space market. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A UK-based space technology company has pledged to raise up to £350million in an attempt to take advantage of the booming market.

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Seraphim Space, which focuses on commercial space technology, said the fundraising was to capitalise on the "critical inflection point". The organisation, based in London, will attempt to raise one of the largest ever by a UK‑listed investment trust amid a growing interest in the sector. The company said: "Recent developments have caused a significant cost reduction in access to space, with lower satellite and launch costs — there are few parts of the global economy that will be unaffected by space. Read more: LIVE: King to visit US after White House assassination attempt Read more: MPs to vote on probe into Keir Starmer over Mandelson vetting row

The company said it was to take advantage of a “critical inflection point”. Picture: Alamy

"SpaceTech’s accelerating growth is being driven by global security concerns, desire for climate sustainability and the search for the next generation of infrastructure for telecoms and artificial intelligence." The company has invested in 45 space technology companies since its creation, nine of which are worth more than $1 billion, while five other companies have been listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Times reports that the fundraising will be conducted by the issuance of C shares, which is a separate class of shares that allows a company to raise money without hurting the performance of people who already own the stock. The C shares, valued at £1 a share, will convert into ordinary shares at periodic intervals.

The Artemis II mission marked humanity's return to the Moon after more than 53 years. Picture: Getty