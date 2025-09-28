The tiny dust grains are found in the star-forming regions of space

The Eagle Nebula's Pillars of Creation, captured in infrared. Picture: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

By Ella Bennett

The “space dust” which helps to form the stars and planets around the cosmos is spongier than previously thought, a group of scientists have found.

The international group of astronomers and astrochemists reviewed years' of research to try and resolve a simple question – is cosmic dust porous? These tiny dust grains are fundamental to astronomy and are found in the star-forming regions of space such as the Pillars of Creation. Professor Martin McCoustra from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh took part in the study, which was published in the Astronomy and Astrophysics Review. The tiny dust grains are far from being like miniature rocks, he explained.

Milky Way Galactic in California's Death Valley National Park. Picture: Getty

He said: “In fact, they’re more like fluffy little sponges, riddled with tiny voids.” Cosmic dust can influence how light travels through space and form the building blocks for life. The researchers found clues about dust porosity from different observations and space missions. The European Space Agency’s Rosetta mission to comet 67P also found extremely fragile, fluffy dust particles, some with porosities exceeding 99%. Professor McCoustra added: “Spongy grains could be more easily destroyed by shocks and radiation as they travel through interstellar space.” He continued: “We should remember that nearly 100 years ago, astronomers did not believe molecules could exist in space, as the environment was considered too harsh. “Today, astrochemistry is recognised as addressing fundamental questions in terms of star formation and the origins of life.”

