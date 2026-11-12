That's a lot, but it's a tiny fraction of what's to come.

SpaceX has applied for permission to launch up to one million satellites into space to support data centres, which would provide computing power for AI. This could be transformative, but launching so many risks creating a problem that outweighs the benefits.

The problem is not necessarily the number of satellites, but rather the number of objects orbiting Earth. According to NASA, there are currently 50,000 large trackable objects in space, with an estimated 100 million millimetre-sized pieces of debris.

The vast majority of satellites and space junk fragments are at what the space industry calls Low Earth Orbit, typically 500-800km above the Earth. At these orbits, debris travels around Earth at roughly eight kilometres per second. At those speeds, even a collision with a tiny fragment can have an enormous impact, creating thousands more fragments.

Due to the relative lack of atmosphere pulling objects in orbit down toward Earth, those pieces continue to travel around Earth at enormous speeds for decades, until they inevitably crash into something else. As the number of satellites in space increases, so too does the risk of collisions.

Scientists call this the Kessler effect. Imagine a chain of falling dominoes, except each domino breaks into hundreds of smaller pieces that can knock over more dominoes in the chain.

We're already seeing warning signs. SpaceX's Starlink satellites performed more than 355,000 manoeuvres to avoid potential collisions in 2025, three times as many as it had to make the year before.

And as more countries test anti-satellite missiles that create even more pieces of space debris, as Russia has done before, having all the world's satellites in the same orbit will become an even bigger vulnerability.

In the worst-case scenario, collisions could create so much space junk that some orbits are no longer viable for flight. Given how reliant humanity is on satellites, we cannot allow this to happen.

The UK Government has recognised the problem, having invested more than £60 million in a world-first national mission to remove space junk in October. It involves a spacecraft using robotic claws to capture two dead satellites and guide them back towards Earth. This is welcome progress, and the UK Government is ahead of the curve in building our resilience this way.

But the scale of the problem means we cannot simply clean our way out of it. Removing two satellites is an impressive engineering achievement. Removing thousands of objects, including tiny fragments travelling up to 10 times faster than speeding bullets, is another matter entirely.

The UK, and Europe more broadly, needs to focus just as much on preventing long-lasting space debris in the first place.

One solution is to fly satellites lower, at what the industry calls Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO), roughly 200-300km above the Earth.

The closer we get to Earth, the denser the atmosphere becomes. More atmosphere creates resistance, known as atmospheric drag, which slows objects down and pulls them towards Earth.

There is much more atmospheric drag at VLEO than in current orbits, so any space debris floating here gets naturally pulled out of orbit in a matter of weeks before it safely dissipates in the atmosphere, rather than decades. In other words, it's the world's first self-cleaning orbit.

However, the obvious challenge is that drag will also pull satellites out of orbit, which is why no one has flown any commercial satellite missions here before.

However, progress is increasing rapidly, especially in Europe. There have been a number of technological breakthroughs on our continent and in the UK, with the world's first commercial mission below 300km scheduled for Q3 2028.

It is the long-term answer. Flying satellites in more places helps keep space from becoming too crowded and creates an orbit where space debris is less of an issue, making us much more resilient. But more needs to be done to unlock its potential. Governments across Europe should support research into these lower orbits, provide financial support for VLEO satellite designs and make collision avoidance a central consideration when deciding which missions to back.

We cannot stop the growth of the satellite industry, nor should we want to. However, what we can do is help it grow in a more resilient and sustainable way that doesn't make us unnecessarily vulnerable. We can't make space another place where humanity creates a mess and leaves someone else to clean it up. Now is the time to start exploring alternatives and start being the guardians of space, before it's too late.

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Anatolii Papulov is co-founder and CEO of NewOrbit.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

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