Blue-Green Algae Causes Environmental Disaster. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Experts will attempt to improve water quality in Lough Neagh using an advanced space technology monitoring system following the spread of noxious algae.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Blue-green algae returned to Lough Neagh in the centre of Northern Ireland for the third summer in a row this year, with some describing the current situation as the worst they have seen. A total of £800,000 has been awarded by the UK’s Space Agency’s unlocking space for government programme to develop an operational remote sensing solution that predicts, detects and monitors blue-green algae. The funding was announced as part of phase 2 of a small business research initiative (SBRI) programme that will run to April 2026. Read more: New AI tool ‘can estimate the risk of more than 1,000 diseases for people in one go’ Read more: Google to invest £5bn in UK over next two years

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir said: "Using space technology to forecast and monitor blue-green algae is part of wider interventions to help improve Lough Neagh water quality. "This investment moves us from research to real-world solutions, giving our teams earlier, more accurate information and improving our monitoring capability. It shows how innovation and collaboration can deliver practical tools for environmental protection." Daera has been using a combined approach of satellite intelligence, in-situ measurements and public health guidance, following concern about the environmental impact of the algae. Chris McQuire, senior lead for the UK Space Agency’s unlocking space for government programme, said: "Through our unlocking space for government programme, we’re backing cutting-edge solutions that harness the power of satellite technology and Earth observation to protect important natural resources.

Blue-green algae at Battery Harbour on Lough Neagh near Cookstown in Co Tyrone. Picture date: Monday August 25, 2025. Picture: Alamy

"This investment shows how space technology can deliver practical benefits for communities and the environment, whilst also strengthening the UK’s position as a leader in space innovation. "We’re excited to see how Plastic-i and Newcastle University will advance these promising technologies from research concepts into operational tools that will make a real difference for Lough Neagh." Robert Hill, NI Space cluster manager and chairman of Matrix, the region’s space industry panel, said: "Space technology offers a plethora of solutions to many issues not least environmental ones. "In respect of this small business research initiative and the issue of blue-green algae blooms in Lough Neagh, phase 2 is to be very welcomed. "Collaborating with the UK Space Agency and Daera and suppliers, Plastic-i and Newcastle University to create a forecasting and decision support platform, alongside sensor and multi-modal Earth observation analytics, will significantly aid in detecting and anticipating emerging environmental issues.

5-year-old Ailbhe Urquart holds up a bottle filled with green liquid labelled Lough Neagh Smoothie to signify the Blue-green algae present in the water as she joins Lough Neagh activists attending a Save The Lough rally. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images