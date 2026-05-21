The listing could become the first U.S. market debut above $1 trillion and would immediately make SpaceX one of the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies

Elon Musk listens as Donald Trump addresses a House Republicans Conference meeting. Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

SpaceX took the wraps off its IPO filing on Wednesday, laying bare for investors just how much Elon Musk is losing on artificial intelligence while betting the company's future on transforming the rocket maker into an AI powerhouse.

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Much of its outlook relies on SpaceX dominating technologies and markets that do not yet exist – from Mars missions to AI data centres in space. For many, Musk's record turning Tesla TSLA.O into the most valuable auto company in the world and developing the world's first fully reusable rocket and largest satellite network is enough to justify investment. The filing cements Musk's tight control of SpaceX while giving shareholders little say over his decisions. It shows just how central AI has become following the February purchase of xAI, which drove most of the company's spending and a majority of its losses in the first quarter. The listing could become the first U.S. market debut above $1 trillion and would immediately make SpaceX one of the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies. Read more: Elon Musk loses high-profile court battle against ChatGPT creator OpenAI Read more: Grok instructs users how to make chemical weapons - as LBC investigation uncovers the dark side of Elon Musk's xAI

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) weather satellite. Picture: MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images

Of SpaceX's three divisions, only the connectivity segment powered by satellite internet unit Starlink was profitable in the first three months of the year. While Starlink generated an operating profit of $1.19 billion, it wasn't enough to prevent the company from booking a total operating loss of $1.94 billion in the first quarter on $4.69 billion in revenue. Its AI division, alone, accounted for $2.47 billion in losses on $818 million in revenue. Musk's purchase of his social media and AI company xAI gave SpaceX new capabilities and opportunities but a staggering amount of spending, accounting for 76 per cent of its $10.1 billion in capital spending in the first quarter, as well as fresh losses. The company's plans rely on technology that's not yet been built for much of its future revenue stream, including operating data centres powered by solar power in space, to reach a potential market of $28.5 trillion, according to the filing. SpaceX has grown into the world's largest space business since its founding in 2002 by launching thousands of Starlink internet satellites. Its pioneering use of reusable rockets has transformed the economics of space, forcing competitors like Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to play catch-up.

Double exposure photograph of a portrait of elon musk and a person holding a telephone displaying the grok artificial intelligence logo in Kerlouan in Brittany in France on February 18 2025. Picture: VINCENT FEURAY/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

A successful share sale could value the company at a record-setting $1.75 trillion, which would put its founder on track to become the first trillionaire in history. Musk will also retain 85.1 per cent of the combined voting power of the company, the filing showed. The company's regulatory disclosure comes during a critical week for the rocket maker, which is preparing to launch a test flight of its next-generation Starship rocket on Thursday. The board has given Musk control over the company, but has tied much of his compensation to audacious targets of establishing a permanent human colony on Mars and building space data centres with compute capacity powered by the equivalent of 100 terawatts, or 100,000 one-gigawatt nuclear reactors, Reuters previously reported. SpaceX is aiming to list its shares as early as June 12, with a roadshow launch targeted for June 4 and the share sale expected as early as June 11, Reuters reported last week. Musk's CEO celebrity persona may matter more to some investors than SpaceX's underlying business fundamentals, analysts and academics said, because there are no other comparable companies against which to benchmark its valuation. "There is somewhat of a halo effect around Musk and his unconventional vision," said Reena Aggarwal, a finance professor at Georgetown University. "It is difficult to value companies like this because there is no peer group for comparison."

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk delivers remarks as he joins U.S. President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025. Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images