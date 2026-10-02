Another astronaut onboard the spacecraft is set to become a father while he is away

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft lifts off on NASA's Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Rowe

Astronauts aboard a SpaceX flight, including the first black woman to lead a crew to orbit, have arrived at the International Space Station after completing the fastest US journey to orbit on record.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The spacecraft launched from Cape Canaveral on Thursday morning local time and completed the trip in just eight hours - quicker than any previous US-led flight, including NASA missions. The rapid journey was made possible by the ISS being in an ideal position when the crew launched. SpaceX commander Jessica Watkins, a 38-year-old geologist who worked with NASA's Mars rover Curiosity a decade ago, made history by becoming the first black female commander to lead a crew to orbit. Following liftoff, Ms Watkins, who is making her second trip to the space station after her previous stay in 2022, said: "Thanks for an amazing ride." Read more: Voice phishing attacks soar as cyber attackers use AI, Microsoft research finds Read more: Rocket company granted licence to launch from UK

The rocket was carrying NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins, Luke Delaney, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk and Russian cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov. Picture: Reuters

The other crew members include NASA's Luke Delaney, a retired Marine; Russia's Sergey Teteryatnikov, a former submariner; and Canadian Joshua Kutryk, a colonel in the Royal Canadian Air Force whose wife is due to give birth while he is away. They will replace four astronauts who have been on board the orbiting laboratory since February. During their six-month mission, the team will carry out a series of research projects. The launch had been delayed by three weeks because of a fuel-system leak.

The Crew-13 name is a nod to Apollo 13 - the 1970 mission aborted after an oxygen tank exploded. Picture: Alamy

The mission is NASA’s 13th long-duration ISS crew to launch aboard a SpaceX rocket since the company began carrying US astronauts into orbit in May 2020. The Crew-13 name is a nod to Apollo 13 - the 1970 mission aborted after an oxygen tank exploded, though all three astronauts returned safely to Earth. The number was featured throughout Thursday’s launch, with the crew arriving in vehicles displaying “Lucky 13” number plates. They also took a small crocheted golden dragon, named Lucky, into orbit, complete with a four-leaf clover around its neck. Ms Watkins said the astronauts were “four of the luckiest humans on or off planet Earth”.

NASA has said it is committed to keeping the space station operating through 2030. Picture: Getty