SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches in January 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Part of a SpaceX rocket weighing four tonnes is set to collide into the moon after floating in space since last year.

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The Falcon 9 rocket, built by Elon Musk's company, was launched in January 2025 as part of a mission to put two lunar landers on the moon. But the upper section of one of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets is now expected to crash, which will cause an explosive flash which will not be visible with the naked eye but can seen by telescopes. The collision will happen near the Moon's Einstein Creator, on its western edge at an approximate speed of 5,400mph. Read more: Armed man arrested at Trump's LA golf course after 'monitoring security-planning activities' ahead of president's visit Read more: Elon Musk to make an 'anti-woke' Odyssey using Grok AI

SpaceX rolled out their Falcon 9 B-1085-5 carrying two moon missions. Picture: Alamy

Nasa said the impact is expected to create a crater about 60ft (18 metres) wide and 12ft (four metres) deep. It will also throw dust and rock outward. Spokesman Jimi Russell said on Tuesday: "The impact poses no danger to Earth and Nasa scientists are planning to collect lunar data from the event and refine techniques for tracking objects in space." SpaceX ‌director of Nasa science and Dragon programs, Julianna Scheiman, told reporters: "What has happened is essentially a mixture of solar activity and gravity forces have put it on a path toward the moon."

It will be the first time a dead rocket has collided with the moon since 2022. Picture: Alamy