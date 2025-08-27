The Starship rocket launches for a successful test flight, after a year of failures for Elon Musk's SpaceX. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

Elon Musk's SpaceX has successfully launched the world's largest rocket following a string of failed attempts.

The launch of the Starship, which took place in Texas on Tuesday, formed part of a 60-minute test flight showcasing the latest generation of spacecraft. It follows a number of delayed and failed launches by SpaceX, setbacks that left billionaire owner Elon Musk red faced after spending billions on Starship's development. SpaceX announced on X: "Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting tenth flight test of Starship!" "Great work by the SpaceX team!!" wrote SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Each launch is estimated to have cost the billionaire in the region of $100m. At 403ft (123 meters) tall, Starship is the largest rocket ever built, by any nation or private company. It is made up of a booster called Super Heavy and the spacecraft Starship. The successful launch comes after three failures in a row this year, including an explosion on the launchpad at the start of the summer.

Starship is the largest rocket ever made, and is central to Mr Musk's plans to take people to Mars. Picture: Getty

The US space agency Nasa plans to use Starship to send humans to the Moon for its Artemis programme in 2027, however SpaceX claims it has been designed to reach Mars and beyond. Elon Musk posted on X that liquid oxygen leaks at the launchpad had stopped Sunday's planned test flight. Poor weather was then blamed for a subsequent cancellation on Monday, which came about with only 40 seconds left on the countdown clock. However, on Tuesday success appeared set from the beginning, with the booster's engines initiating according to plan. The booster was seen to separate from the spacecraft, before falling into the Gulf of Mexico - referred to as the 'Gulf of America' by former ally Donald Trump. Starship continued to gain altitude, achieving a maximum height of nearly 200km above the Earth, before journeying around the planet. Parts of the engine appeared to explode during the flight, and during its descent the rocket's flaps appeared to burn and swing wildly. However, SpaceX said in a post-launch statement: "Over the course of a flight test campaign, success will continue to be measured by what we are able to learn, and Starship’s tenth flight test provided valuable data by stressing the limits of vehicle capabilities and providing maximum excitement along the way."

Mr Musk has spent much of the year concentrating on politics, which some claim has had a negative impact on SpaceX. Picture: Getty