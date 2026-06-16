Elon Musk's Space X has overtaken Amazon as the fifth-largest company in the world in a blow to Jeff Bezos.

Musk's rocket company, which went public on Friday, now has a market value of nearly $3 trillion (£2.2tn), surpassing Bezos's Amazon by $300bn.

On Friday, Mr Musk became the world's first trillionaire after floating SpaceX on the Nasdaq stock exchange, in which he owns a 34% share.

The company briefly overtook Microsoft as its shares surged by more than 14% on Tuesday, reaching $220 (£164) compared to the $135 (£101) flotation price.

The success of SpaceX will add to the fierce rivalry between Mr Musk and Mr Bezos, who is developing his own space exploration technology, including Blue Origin, which he founded in 2000.

The company said in its IPO prospectus that the biggest potential market was the sale of business-oriented AI products, an ambition which is set to be helped by the Cursor acquisition.

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