Spain closes its airspace to US military planes over 'profoundly illegal and unjust' war with Iran
The move could heighten tensions between the two nations as the Middle East conflict continues
Spain has closed off its airspace to US aircraft involved in military operations against Iran, the country's Defence Minister has said.
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The closure compels American planes to bypass the NATO member state on their way to targets in the Middle East, except in emergencies.
The move is likely to further annoy Donald Trump after the President has already frequently criticised the alliance for failing to support his war in Iran.
Confirming the move on Monday, Minister Margarita Robles told reporters: "We don't authorise either the use of military bases or the use of airspace for actions related to the war in Iran."
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Ms Robles added: "I think everyone knows Spain’s position. It's very clear."
She went on to call the war "profoundly illegal and profoundly unjust."
It comes after Spain had already denied permission for American fighter planes or refuelling aircraft to use air bases in Cadiz and Seville.
Earlier this month, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hit out at the US and accused the nation of "playing Russian roulette" with lives.
However, Trump threatened to end US trade with the nation because of its refusal to allow the US to use joint military bases in the country.
Asked if Spain was concerned that the new restrictions could worsen relations with the US, Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo told a local radio station: "This decision is part of the decision already made by the Spanish Government not to participate in or contribute to a war which was initiated unilaterally and against international law."
The President's global tariffs were rejected by the US Supreme Court last month, but Trump maintains that the court allows him to instead impose full-scale embargoes on other nations of his choosing.
Despite claims that the US and Iran have made progress on peace discussions, Trump threatened to "obliterate" Iran if they failed to agree to his proposals.
In a TruthSocial post, he said: "Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘sta’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet ‘touched."
He also threatened to "take the oil in Iran" and hinted at seizing Kharg Island, which is crucial to the country’s oil production.