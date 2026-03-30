The move could heighten tensions between the two nations as the Middle East conflict continues

Margarita Robles confirmed the move on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Spain has closed off its airspace to US aircraft involved in military operations against Iran, the country's Defence Minister has said.

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The move could deepen Spain's tensions with the US after President Trump previously threatened to cut off US trade. Picture: Alamy

Ms Robles added: "I think everyone knows Spain’s position. It's very clear." She went on to call the war "profoundly illegal and profoundly unjust." It comes after Spain had already denied permission for American fighter planes or refuelling aircraft to use air bases in Cadiz and Seville. Earlier this month, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hit out at the US and accused the nation of "playing Russian roulette" with lives. However, Trump threatened to end US trade with the nation because of its refusal to allow the US to use joint military bases in the country. Asked if Spain was concerned that the new restrictions could worsen relations with the US, Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo told a local radio station: "This decision is part of the decision already made by the Spanish Government not to participate in or contribute to a war which was initiated unilaterally and against international law."