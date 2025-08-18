Another 500 soldiers have been deployed across Spain to battle the deadly wildfires scorching the country.

More than 1,000 troops have now been sent in to tackle several raging infernos, which have burned an area roughly the size of metropolitan London in the past week, killing seven people.

Emergency services believe up to 20 wildfires are currently burning, with some converging to form a large blaze, forcing roads and rail services to close.

The biggest flames are in Spain's northwestern region of Galicia, which has led to part of the famous Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route being closed on Monday.

Hikers were told "not to put their lives in danger" as authorities shut the path between the towns of Astorga and Ponferrada after the fire spread to the southern slopes of the Picos de Europa mountain range.

