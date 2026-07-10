Luis De le Fuente’s side will now play France for a place in the final

It was the first goal Spain had conceded in 650 minutes of World Cup football stretching back to the group stage of the 2022 tournament. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Substitute Mikel Merino fired another late winner as Spain snatched a place in the World Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Belgium.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Arsenal midfielder followed up his clincher against Portugal as he pounced on a mistake by replacement goalkeeper Senne Lammens after 88 minutes of a tight last-eight encounter in Los Angeles. Fabian Ruiz had given Spain the lead after 30 minutes, but Belgium rallied before the interval and breached their opponents’ normally rock-solid defence through the in-form Charles De Ketelaere. Both sides pushed in an absorbing second half but Belgium’s hopes suffered a serious blow when goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois left the field injured and in tears late on. As time ticked down, his replacement Lammens was unable to hold a long-range shot from Pau Cubarsi and Merino pounced. Read more: Britain's Arthur Fery crashes out of Wimbledon after semi-final defeat to Alexander Zverev Read more: When is England's next World Cup game?

Spain midfielder Mikel Merino headers the ball for a goal while teammate Spain forward Nico Williams reacts and Belgium defender Timothy Castagne looks on. Picture: Getty

Belgium’s afternoon had begun badly when Youri Tielemans, having initially been named on the teamsheet, pulled out injured just before kick-off. He was replaced by Hans Vanaken and Spain started brighter, going close when Lamine Yamal curled a shot wide from the edge of the area. Yamal was again involved as Spain grabbed the lead, playing a one-two with Pedro Porro and then pulling back for Dani Olmo to lash a first-time shot at goal. Courtois saved but the ball rolled straight to Ruiz, who fired home via a deflection off Timothy Castagne. Belgium responded well and drew level 11 minutes later after working the ball down the right. Castagne whipped in a cross and De Ketelaere, scorer of two in the previous round against the United States, got in front of Cubarsi to power a header past Unai Simon.

Brandon Mechele of Belgium reacts to the defeat. Picture: Getty

It was the first goal Spain had conceded in 650 minutes of World Cup football stretching back to the group stage of the 2022 tournament. Both teams pushed after the break and Yamal tested Courtois, although it appeared he was marginally offside and a goal would have been disallowed. Maxim De Cuyper threatened at the other end when he put a good chance into the side-netting and Belgium appealed for a penalty after the ball struck Rodri’s arm following a ricochet off team-mate Aymeric Laporte. Nothing was given and Belgium suffered a turn for the worse when Courtois, soon after a smart near-post stop to deny Mikel Oyarzabal, was forced off on 71 minutes with what appeared a thigh injury. He looked emotional as he made his way for Manchester United’s Lammens. It proved a critical change with Lammens at fault as Spain snatched their late winner. Cubarsi tried his luck from outside the area and Lammens could only parry his low drive. He scrambled to grab the loose ball, but Merino was the quickest to react lifted the ball into the net.

The quarter-final was played at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, United States. Picture: Getty