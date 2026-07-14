The result marked the end of Didier Deschamps' time in charge of the French after four World Cups

Pedro Porro of Spain celebrates after scoring his team's second goal. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Spain rare through to their first World Cup final since 2010 after beating favourites France 2-0 in Dallas.

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Mikel Oyarzabal's 22nd-minute penalty – his fifth goal of the tournament – coupled with Tottenham full-back Pedro Porro’s assured second-half finish secured the win for the European champions and denied Didier Deschamps a third successive final as his 14-year-old reign drew to a close. In the process Spain, who will face either England or Argentina in New Jersey on Sunday evening, extended their unbeaten run to a record-equalling 37 games on a night when France’s big names simply did not turn up. Bradley Barcola, preferred to Desire Doue in Deschamps’ starting line-up, served a warning of his intent with an early surge down the left wing. Read more: Business Secretary hints a bank holiday could well be on the way if England lift the World Cup Read more: 'Sense has not prevailed': Council slammed for removing England flag ahead of Argentina World Cup clash

Spain celebrate at full-time. Picture: Getty

But was the Spaniards who threatened when, after Alex Baena had drilled a free-kick harmlessly into the defensive wall, Lamine Yamal latched on to the rebound to send in a deft 11th-minute cross which was ultimately smuggled away. It was Spain who went ahead with 22 minutes gone when, after Lucas Digne had brought down the onrushing Yamal inside the area as he tried to clear, Oyarzabal smashed the resulting penalty emphatically past keeper Mike Maignan. The French were dealt a second blow on the half-hour when central defender William Saliba, who had been nursing a back problem, limped off gingerly to be replaced by Maxence Lacroix. They might have fallen further behind within two minutes when Yamal played a one-two with Dani Olmo before picking out Fabian Ruiz, whose stabbed attempt was blocked by Dayot Upamecano. Unai Simon had to race from his penalty area to intercept Adrien Rabiot’s 42nd-minute through-ball marginally before Mbappe, but the Spain keeper otherwise enjoyed an unexpectedly comfortable first half.

The match was the last one in charge for French boss Didier Deschamps. Picture: Getty