The Spanish had something other than the football result to celebrate on Wednesday after border checks between Gibraltar and the Spanish mainland were abandoned after 118 years.

Putting an end to lengthy rush hour queues that regularly plague the international crossing, the checks will now be reserved for British and non-Schengen Zone passengers arriving at Gibraltar International Airport and seaport instead.

It comes after it was announced that British Citizens will have their fingerprints taken, in addition to passport checks, when arriving in the British overseas territory via ports from today as part of post-Brexit border controls.

The lifting of checks will affect around 15,000 Spaniards employed in the territory, who are forced to cross the international border on a daily basis.

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Read more: Gibraltar set for major post-Brexit border change with Spain as 118-year-old controls are removed