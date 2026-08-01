Spain has begun installing a floating barrier close to its border with Morroco after thousands of migrants stormed into the enclave of ⁠Ceuta on Saturday.

According to Spanish authorities, about 60,000 people had crossed into Ceuta by land and sea from Thursday in an unprecedented surge at one of the European Union's only land borders with Africa.

More than 48,000 of them returned to Morocco within 48 hours, Spain said.

In response to the mass rush that killed at least 67, police began installing a 500-metre (1,640-foot) floating barrier.

Earlier today, Andy Burnham said he'd offered the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez whatever help the UK could provide.

22 EU leaders have criticised Spain's migration policies, including the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni temporarily suspended the Schengen free-movement agreement for air and sea travel from Spain.

Donald Trump described the chaotic scenes as an "invasion" and a "catastrophe".