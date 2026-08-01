Spain installs floating barrier near border with Morocco amid migrant crisis - after 60,000 storm into Ceuta
Spain has begun installing a floating barrier close to its border with Morroco after thousands of migrants stormed into the enclave of Ceuta on Saturday.
Listen to this article
According to Spanish authorities, about 60,000 people had crossed into Ceuta by land and sea from Thursday in an unprecedented surge at one of the European Union's only land borders with Africa.
More than 48,000 of them returned to Morocco within 48 hours, Spain said.
In response to the mass rush that killed at least 67, police began installing a 500-metre (1,640-foot) floating barrier.
Earlier today, Andy Burnham said he'd offered the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez whatever help the UK could provide.
22 EU leaders have criticised Spain's migration policies, including the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni temporarily suspended the Schengen free-movement agreement for air and sea travel from Spain.
Donald Trump described the chaotic scenes as an "invasion" and a "catastrophe".
Civil Guard police started laying the new barrier early in the morning at around 7:50am on the Tarajal breakwater, one of the main points used by people trying to enter the Spanish territory, the government said in a statement.
The pneumatic barrier, alongside a line of anchored naval buoys, is designed to stand 30 to 70 centimetres (12 to 28 inches) above water and extend as much as one metre below the surface,
A channel between the barriers will allow Civil Guard vessels to patrol the area.
Almost everyone who entered Ceuta yesterday has now returned to Morocco.— Embassy of Spain UK (@EmbSpainUK) July 31, 2026
It is not possible to travel from Ceuta or Melilla to mainland Spain without presenting identification at a police checkpoint. The integrity of the Schengen area is fully guaranteed. https://t.co/F2s3JWN4bF