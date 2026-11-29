The vote is the first in a series of European elections that could see far-right parties make further gains.

people vote in the historic building of the University of Barcelona on Placa Universitat. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

By Alice Padgett

Spaniards turned out in large numbers on Sunday to vote in an election that could bring the far right into Spain's national government for the first time since the return of democracy, ending Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's eight years in power.

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Turnout reached 45.7% by 2 p.m. (1300 GMT), according to interior ministry data, up from 40.5% at the same stage of the previous national ballot in 2023. Sanchez, who has tried to mobilise left-wing voters, has said a turnout of 75% or more would favour the left. Opinion polls point to a victory for the centre-right People's Party (PP), but suggest it would likely need support from the far-right Vox party to secure a governing majority in the 350-seat parliament. Vox backs tougher immigration controls and lower taxes while opposing climate policies and expanded LGBTQ rights. The vote is the first in a series of European elections that could see far-right parties make further gains. Read More: At least eight people found dead on migrant boat off Spain's Canary Islands Read More: Thousands of migrants arrive at Canary Islands in days - after Spain declared emergency

Voting closes at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT), when a poll taken in the final week of the campaign will be released. The first official results are expected around an hour later. Voting in Barcelona, Pena Loren, 77, voiced concerns about a possible shift to the right: “We risk being thrown back a few decades, and I think it’s important that we all vote." Others headed to the polls hoping for change. "I can see quite a turnout, and I hope that the change we all need will come about," said Monica Chastel, a voter in Madrid. Sanchez, who has governed with fragile minority coalitions since 2018, called an early election saying he needed a majority after parliament rejected decrees he proposed to address a mounting housing crisis. The campaign has been marked by a debate over sharply different solutions to address rising rents and evictions.

Spaniards are electing representatives to the Parliament and the Senate. Picture: JNA PRESS/Alamy

Sanchez insisted on Friday that internal data showed he could secure a majority with smaller left-wing parties even though most polls point to a victory for the PP when combined with Vox. Some recent polls showed the Socialist Party (PSOE) closing the gap with the PP, but at the expense of a disillusioned far left, whose support Sanchez would need to form a government. Carmen Sanchez, 27, predicted that Sanchez could pull off another victory as she cast her vote in the same Madrid polling station as the Spanish premier. "I think they're going to manage again - with more votes for the Socialists. As a young person, that makes me a little afraid of the future. They haven't solved much,” she said. Sanchez was met by a crowd of supporters when he voted, while a smaller group of opponents shouted "out!" from nearby. "The only thing I can say is there's an epic mobilisation. That's what I'm seeing and smelling," he told reporters.

Voters prepare to vote at a polling station in Spain's general election Setenil de las Bodegas. Picture: JORGE GUERRERO/Getty