Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has conceded defeat in Sunday's parliamentary election after the conservative People's Party (PP) and far-right Vox secured a combined absolute majority.

EFE said Sanchez had called PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo to congratulate him on his victory.

The PP garnered 134 seats in the 350-seat parliament, and the Socialists were second with 115 seats, with about 92% of votes counted. Vox had 53 seats, improving on its 2023 result of 33 seats.

Socialist Pedro Sánchez, the incumbent PM, reportedly called PP's leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo to congratulate him and concede the election.

In a concession speech, Sánchez said: "We haven't been strong enough to overcome the right and the extreme right, but we really have not lost trust in our institutions.

"And, of course, we accept the results without any kind of conspiracy theories. The turnout was enormous, which says a lot about our country, and we recognise the victory of the PP party, which won.

"So we're going to look at this result. We're going to accept it, as I said. We're not going to give up to despair because the Spain that we represent is not coming to an end tonight."