Spain's conservatives win snap election - with far right set to enter government for first time since Franco dictatorship
Spain's People's Party claims election win as results show right-wing parties on course for majority
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has conceded defeat in Sunday's parliamentary election after the conservative People's Party (PP) and far-right Vox secured a combined absolute majority.
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EFE said Sanchez had called PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo to congratulate him on his victory.
The PP garnered 134 seats in the 350-seat parliament, and the Socialists were second with 115 seats, with about 92% of votes counted. Vox had 53 seats, improving on its 2023 result of 33 seats.
Socialist Pedro Sánchez, the incumbent PM, reportedly called PP's leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo to congratulate him and concede the election.
In a concession speech, Sánchez said: "We haven't been strong enough to overcome the right and the extreme right, but we really have not lost trust in our institutions.
"And, of course, we accept the results without any kind of conspiracy theories. The turnout was enormous, which says a lot about our country, and we recognise the victory of the PP party, which won.
"So we're going to look at this result. We're going to accept it, as I said. We're not going to give up to despair because the Spain that we represent is not coming to an end tonight."
US President Donald Trump has said that it's "great news" that Socialist Sánchez has lost the election.
"He lost? Oh that's a good thing, he did a terrible job, he deserves to lose," Mr Trump said.
The leader of the far-right Vox party said Santiago Abasca saidl: "Very serious things have happened here, and they are going to have to face the consequences."
Abascal added that he "will put the interests of the Spanish people above all party interests" ahead of possible coalition talks.
"Vox is the only national party which grew in these elections. Almost 4.5 million votes amid a record turnout in Spain.
"For an absolutely unequivocal mandate. And that can only be made possible by you."
Crowds have gathered outside the PP's headquarters in Madrid, where supporters are singing, waving flags and celebrating the results.