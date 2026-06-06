Alexia Putellas’ brace dented England’s bid for direct qualification into next year’s Women’s World Cup as they slumped to a 4-0 defeat against Spain in Mallorca.

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With captain Leah Williamson ruled out through injury, Keira Walsh skippered England and had a cross comfortably collected by Cata Coll at her near post in the opening stages.

Defeat for Sarina Wiegman’s side means the battle for direct qualification into next year’s tournament in Brazil now boils down to Tuesday’s games, where the Lionesses host Ukraine at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and Spain face Iceland.

Putellas then struck twice either side of the break and Claudia Pina completed a ruthless Spanish display, moving them to the top of the group and level with England on 12 points after five matches.

The Lionesses had entered the match leading qualifying group Group A3 with four wins, but were handed an early blow when Patri Guijarro put the hosts ahead.

However, Spain enjoyed the early share of possession and Lucia Corrales sent a menacing cross in for Putellas, but her header bounced past the post.

Putellas hit a curling delivery into Edna Imade which Hannah Hampton was able to save before England had an opportunity, with Walsh blasting an effort from outside of the area narrowly over the crossbar.

Spain continued to control proceedings, taking the lead 19 minutes in when Guijarro weaved into the middle of the pitch from the left flank and from around 25 yards out, the Barcelona midfielder slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Hampton held Imade’s header as the hosts looked to quickly strike and the England goalkeeper was called into action again to comfortably hold Putellas’ effort after the Spanish midfielder had been played into space on the edge of the box.

Lauren James’ cross flew across the face of goal, but Spain took charge again as Vicky Lopez surged into the area and Lotte Wubben-Moy intervened.

The hosts doubled their advantage in the 37th minute when Mariona Caldentey threaded the ball into Putellas, who fired home despite Hampton getting a hand to the shot.

England had an opportunity after the break when Georgia Stanway blasted a strike past the post, but Spain soon extended their lead further in the 55th minute.

Putellas had an initial effort well stopped on the goal line by Lucy Bronze, but the ball bounced off the post and the Spain forward reacted quickly to pounce and stab home her second of the night.

The home side continued to pile on the pressure as Hampton made a stunning save to tip away Guijarro’s header and Lopez blasted an effort into the side-netting.

England searched for a response, with Alex Greenwood’s cross palmed away by Coll and the ball fell to Bronze, but her attempt was blocked.

Substitute Aitana Bonmati made an instant impact from the bench to set up Pina, who fired the ball into the bottom corner in the 78th minute.

Bonmati nearly added to a ruthless Spanish performance in the final minutes after she forced Hampton into a save at her near post.