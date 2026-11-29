Polls have closed in Spain's general election, with the far-right potentially set to enter national government for the first time since the country's return to democracy.

A final opinion poll published as voting ended put the centre-right People's Party (PP) ahead of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists.

But the survey suggested the PP would need support from the far-right Vox party to secure a majority in the 350-seat parliament.

The Sigma Dos poll, conducted in the final days before the election, projected 131 to 136 seats for the PP and 119 to 124 for the Socialists.

It put Vox on 44 to 48 seats and the far-left Broad Front on 10 to 11. A party or coalition needs 176 seats for a majority.

The figures are a pre-election poll, not official results. A final poll at the 2023 election incorrectly predicted a majority for the PP and Vox.

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