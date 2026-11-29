Spain 'set for new government including far-right', exit polls suggest after snap election
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Polls have closed in Spain's general election, with the far-right potentially set to enter national government for the first time since the country's return to democracy.
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A final opinion poll published as voting ended put the centre-right People's Party (PP) ahead of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists.
But the survey suggested the PP would need support from the far-right Vox party to secure a majority in the 350-seat parliament.
The Sigma Dos poll, conducted in the final days before the election, projected 131 to 136 seats for the PP and 119 to 124 for the Socialists.
It put Vox on 44 to 48 seats and the far-left Broad Front on 10 to 11. A party or coalition needs 176 seats for a majority.
The figures are a pre-election poll, not official results. A final poll at the 2023 election incorrectly predicted a majority for the PP and Vox.
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Voting closed at 8pm local time, with the first official results expected around an hour later.
Turnout had reached 68% by 6pm, according to interior ministry figures. Mr Sanchez had said a turnout of 75% or more would favour the left.
The Prime Minister called the early election after parliament rejected measures he proposed to address Spain's housing crisis. Rising rents and evictions have featured in the campaign.
Mr Sanchez, who has led minority governments since 2018, has warned that a coalition between the PP and Vox would be a "regression".
The two parties already govern together in four regions. Vox backs tougher immigration controls and lower taxes, and opposes climate policies and expanded LGBTQ+ rights.
The PP is led by Alberto Nunez Feijoo, who has presented himself as a practical alternative to Mr Sanchez.
If neither side can secure parliament's confidence within two months of the first vote to appoint a prime minister, fresh elections will be triggered.