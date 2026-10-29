Spain's history of train crashes after Toledo disaster death toll reaches 68
Seven previous high speed rail crashes that came before tragedy this week
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Spain's government is under renewed pressure after at least 68 people died in the second serious rail crash this year.
Listen to this article
Investigations into Wednesday's fatal disaster have not ruled out human error as a factor in the collision between two trains in Toledo.
Two high-speed services were travelling on the Madrid-Seville line when they collided after a computer failure gave one service authorisation to continue despite a red signal.
Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente said the crash followed what he described as an “inexplicable” instruction from the central rail command centre after a safety system failed, and insisted the train engineers were not to blame.
Mr Puente is now facing calls to resign ahead of Spain's snap elections in November.
The Toledo tragedy is the second fatal train crash of just this year, with 46 being killed in January when an eight-carriage train came off the tracks in Adamuz near Cordoba.
Here is a history of train disasters in Spain.
Read also: Human error not ruled out after 'inexplicable' fault leaves 68 dead in Spanish train crash
Read also: At least 68 killed as two high-speed trains collide in Spain’s deadliest rail disaster in a decade
Spain's history of train crashes
Adamuz (2026)
In January, 46 people died, and more than 120 were injured in Adamuz, in Spain's southern province, Cordoba, when a high-speed train derailed and collided with an oncoming one.
A report in February stated that track, rail and weld defects are a possible cause of the accident, although an investigation is ongoing.
Santiago de Compostela (2013)
Eighty died, and 145 were injured when an eight-carriage train veered off the rails in the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela.
The train hit a concrete wall and burst into flames, with the Transport Minister concluding that the accident was caused by speeding when the driver was distracted by a call from a superior.
Madrid commuter train bombings (2004)
Islamist extremists opposing Spain's involvement in the Iraq War set off bombs amid Madrid's rush hour, killing 193 people on board Cercanías commuter trains.
More than 2,500 were also injured in the attacks on March 11, 2004.
El Cuervo (1972)
Eighty-six people died after a head-on collision between two trains on the Cadiz-Seville route.
Investigations showed that the crash was caused by a driver who did not stop at a red light at El Cuervo station.
Urduliz (1970)
Two years prior, 33 died in northern Spain, in Urduliz, near Bilbao, with reports initially blaming a tired stationmaster - who had worked four successive 16-hour days.
Grisen (1965)
Dozens of passengers died when a train from Madrid to Barcelona caught fire in the northeastern town of Grisen, near Zaragoza. The initial death toll was set at 30, but it is now thought that up to 80 died.
Torre Del Bierzo (1944)
Three trains collided in what is considered Spain's deadliest rail disaster, in which 78 died - although Franco government censorship may have played down the true figure.
The crash of the train in Torre Del Bierzo came about when a Madrid-to-La Coruña service suffered brake failure and smashed into a locomotive inside a tunnel, before a third train then collided with the wreckage.