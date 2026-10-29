Spain's government is under renewed pressure after at least 68 people died in the second serious rail crash this year.

Investigations into Wednesday's fatal disaster have not ruled out human error as a factor in the collision between two trains in Toledo.

Two high-speed services were travelling on the Madrid-Seville line when they collided after a computer failure gave one service authorisation to continue despite a red signal.

Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente said the crash followed what he described as an “inexplicable” instruction from the central rail command centre after a safety system failed, and insisted the train engineers were not to blame.

Mr Puente is now facing calls to resign ahead of Spain's snap elections in November.

The Toledo tragedy is the second fatal train crash of just this year, with 46 being killed in January when an eight-carriage train came off the tracks in Adamuz near Cordoba.

Here is a history of train disasters in Spain.