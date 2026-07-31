The US President has weighed in on the situation in the North African enclave of Ceuta describing it as a "catastrophe".

Trump has slammed Spain after nearly 60,000 migrants crossed into Europe. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Trump has slammed Spain after nearly 60,000 migrants crossed into Europe through the enclave of Ceuta in the space of just one day.

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The Spanish government deployed military units to North African enclave as migrants surged by sea and land into the territory - one of only three land borders with Europe on the African continent. Video footage showed thousands of migrants, mostly young men, swimming or floating on inner tubes from the Moroccan side, and others breaking through a gate on land and running into the city. At least 57 migrants died trying to reach the enclave. Now, Donald Trump has weighed in on the situation calling it as a "catastrophe".

On Friday evening, the US President described the ongoing incident as: "an invasion of a country by hundreds of thousands of people." He added that the Spanish government "don't know what to do and it's happening again today." "They're coming in by the thousands— tens of thousands. They're just invading the country." He added that "nobody's seen anything like it." Read more: Mother jailed after 'using her daughter as bait' before ex-husband was ambushed in savage acid attack Read more: Dad-of-two, 34, dies after ‘brutal and unprovoked’ attack at Turkish resort as family pay tribute

Undocumented migrants, mostly young men, who entered Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta illegally, begin returning to Morocco after realizing their chances of obtaining legal status in Spain are unlikely. Picture: Getty

Hundreds of migrants attempt to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa. Picture: Getty

People walk past a bus which was burned during clashes between police and people attempting to cross from Morocco. Picture: Alamy

Cars were seen burning on the streets back on the Moroccan side of the Melilla border as hundreds waited their turn to try and jump the fence. Fires were reportedly started by frustrated arsonists denied passage. Hundreds even converged on a supermarket, where staff were forced to let a few men through a huge gate at a time. It is estimated that over 37,000 of people who had crossed ​the border by land and sea already heading back voluntarily. It was initially reported that around 49,000 migrants crossed into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in the space of just one day, as they rushed by sea and land from Morocco, but this is now estimated to be around 60,000.

The images coming from Ceuta are unacceptable.



We cannot allow anyone to come to our Union without abiding by our rules.



Dangerous crossings must stop immediately. Smuggling networks must be dismantled. And returns must be swift, as our rules allow.



I tasked two Commissioners… — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 31, 2026

European Council president Ursula Von Der Leyen posted online: "The images coming from Ceuta are unacceptable. "We cannot allow anyone to come to our Union without abiding by our rules. "Dangerous crossings must stop immediately. Smuggling networks must be dismantled. And returns must be swift, as our rules allow." It comes as the British Government offered support to Spain as the flow of migrants continues, Andy Burnham has said on Friday.

Migrants try to cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Picture: Alamy

Speaking on Friday, the Prime Minister was asked about migrant crossings throughout Europe, including over the English Channel to the UK. “It’s a concerning situation and I know people will see those scenes and want something to be done, more to be done,” he replied. “What I have done is firstly keep the current Home Secretary (Shabana Mahmood) in place because the plan she has implemented has started to make a difference. “Although this is the peak period of the year for crossings, overall the number of crossings is down, the number of removals of people is up. “So, there is progress, but we both recognise that we need to do more.”