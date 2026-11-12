Spain erupts into violence as 4 million workers strike over crippling housing crisis
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Spain’s general strike over the housing crisis turned violent on Wednesday as police clashed with protesters in Barcelona and Madrid.
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Amid a mass walkout over sky-high rents, furniture was set on fire in Barcelona and police were forced to use foam bullets, tear gas, and pepper spray to disperse demonstrators.
Police said at least 73 people had been arrested across Spain by 9pm GMT, following more than 1,000 incidents linked to the strike, including blockades at offices and industrial estates and fires in rubbish containers.
Unions said 20 protesters were injured during police operations involving tear gas and batons, and said they would file a criminal complaint over what they called a “disproportionate” response.
Spain’s Interior Ministry did not immediately comment.
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The unrest came during a general strike backed by Spain’s two largest unions, the General Union of Workers and Workers’ Commissions, as well as tenants’ groups protesting against rising rents and evictions.
The unions said around 4 million workers took part, although they expected that figure to rise to 5 million by the end of the day.
Large marches were held in Madrid, Barcelona and other cities, despite stormy weather forcing the suspension of demonstrations in Cadiz and elsewhere in southern Spain.
Shops on Madrid’s Gran Via, including Primark, H&M and Pull&Bear, pulled down their shutters as protesters gathered amid a heavy police presence.
Spain has a shortage of around 750,000 homes, according to its central bank, with the figure expected to exceed one million by 2028.
The average monthly rent is €1,176, equivalent to nearly 99% of the average monthly salary for a young person in Spain, according to the Youth Council of Spain.
The strike comes less than three weeks before a snap general election on 29 November.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is hoping anger over the housing crisis will boost support for his Socialist Party, which is trailing in opinion polls.