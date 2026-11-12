Spain’s general strike over the housing crisis turned violent on Wednesday as police clashed with protesters in Barcelona and Madrid. Picture: David Ramos/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Spain’s general strike over the housing crisis turned violent on Wednesday as police clashed with protesters in Barcelona and Madrid.

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Amid a mass walkout over sky-high rents, furniture was set on fire in Barcelona and police were forced to use foam bullets, tear gas, and pepper spray to disperse demonstrators. Police said at least 73 people had been arrested across Spain by 9pm GMT, following more than 1,000 incidents linked to the strike, including blockades at offices and industrial estates and fires in rubbish containers. Unions said 20 protesters were injured during police operations involving tear gas and batons, and said they would file a criminal complaint over what they called a “disproportionate” response. Spain’s Interior Ministry did not immediately comment. Read More: ‘Truly despicable’ rapist jailed after victim escaped 'violent and degrading' attack by jumping out of window Read More: Unrest across Europe as shops looted in Germany and violent scenes in France as policeman 'set on fire'

Large marches were held in Madrid, Barcelona and other cities, despite stormy weather forcing the suspension of demonstrations in Cadiz and elsewhere in southern Spain. Picture: Aldara Zarraoa/Getty

The unrest came during a general strike backed by Spain’s two largest unions, the General Union of Workers and Workers’ Commissions, as well as tenants’ groups protesting against rising rents and evictions. The unions said around 4 million workers took part, although they expected that figure to rise to 5 million by the end of the day. Large marches were held in Madrid, Barcelona and other cities, despite stormy weather forcing the suspension of demonstrations in Cadiz and elsewhere in southern Spain. Shops on Madrid’s Gran Via, including Primark, H&M and Pull&Bear, pulled down their shutters as protesters gathered amid a heavy police presence.