Spain has been fined and told to partially close the stadium hosting their next international friendly after Islamophobic chanting was heard during a match against Egypt earlier this year.

A section of the Spanish fans chanted “the one who doesn’t jump is a Muslim” during the friendly in Barcelona on March 31.

Anti-discrimination messages were displayed on the big screens, and announcements were made at half-time urging fans to stop the chants.

The Spanish federation (RFEF) sought to have the disciplinary process thrown out, in part because the word Muslim is the accepted term for a follower of Islam.

However, FIFA’s disciplinary committee concluded the chants “clearly use religious identity as a means of distinguishing and discriminating against the opposing side”.

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