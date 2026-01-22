Six people were taken to hospital after the incident which followed two other serious crashes earlier in the week

The train reportedly struck a crane on Thursday, leaving six injured. Picture: X

By Alex Storey

Spain has been rocked by its third railway crash in the space of a week after a train crashed into a crane, injuring six people.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The collision took place close to the southern settlement of Alumbres, in Cartagena, at around midday on Thursday. Six people were taken to two separate hospitals to be treated for minor injuries, including one person who sustained several cuts and two who had anxiety attacks, the Health Department said. Local authorities say the cause of the crash has not yet been determined but it is thought that the carriage struck a crane on its commute. Read more: Survivors open up about 'horror' high-speed train crash that killed at least 39 as Spanish PM gives update Read more: Driver dead and at least 37 injured as second Spanish train derails in Barcelona

🔴AMPLIACIÓN | “Había una pickup con un brazo mecánico trabajando en una vivienda cercana. La situación es aparatosa sin mayor trascendencia", ha explicado López Miras. El accidente ha dejado seis heridos leves https://t.co/K8nCzsvbyw pic.twitter.com/uboyT8Kxey — EL PAÍS (@el_pais) January 22, 2026

The mayor of Murcia, Noelia Arroyo, told local newspaper El País: "Apparently, as the train passed, it collided with the articulated arm that was sticking out above the track, and the train grazed it as it passed." The service, which had been carrying 16 passengers, did not derail and remains on the tracks while emergency services carry out a rescue operation. The crane was reportedly working in the area on "maintenance tasks unrelated to the infrastructure" according to a Murcia government official. Spanish rail operator Adifs posted on social media that the line was interrupted due to "the intrusion into the infrastructure gauge by a crane not belonging to the railway operation."

The aftermath of the first train crash which happened on Sunday in Adamuz, Cordoba. Picture: Reuters

A later posting said services had resumed. The crash is the third in less than a week after 42 people were killed after a train travelling between Malaga and Madrid, had derailed at Adamuz station, near Cordoba, on Sunday evening. On Tuesday, a train driver died and at least 37 others were injured after another derailment in Barcelona.

Workers work on the removal of the Rodalies train that crashed between the stations of Sant Sadurní d'Anoia and Gelida, the second crash to hit the country in a week. Picture: Alamy